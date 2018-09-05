  • Wednesday, September 5, 2018
  • 79°

Corrections| Hawaii News

Corrections

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 5, 2018
Updated September 5, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> In addition to the $2 million that Pearl City resident Mariah Tinay received as settlement from the city, she was also paid $5.5 million from Genesis Insurance Co., the city’s insurance company, according to Michael Cruise, one of her attorneys. A Page B2 story Sunday did not include the insurance payment.

PREVIOUS STORY
United Airlines plans to invest $200 million in state’s airports
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up