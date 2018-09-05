Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> In addition to the $2 million that Pearl City resident Mariah Tinay received as settlement from the city, she was also paid $5.5 million from Genesis Insurance Co., the city’s insurance company, according to Michael Cruise, one of her attorneys. A Page B2 story Sunday did not include the insurance payment.