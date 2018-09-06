Free Wi-Fi now available at Lihue Airport

Free and unlimited Wi-Fi is now available at Lihue Airport on Kauai, along with Kahului Airport on Maui and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, according to state transportation officials.

The free Wi-Fi, which debuted at the Honolulu airport in December, is available through Los Angeles-based Boingo Wireless (Nasdaq: WIFI), which operates wireless networks in major airports, stadiums, campuses, military bases and commercial properties throughout the U.S. and world.

Coverage at the Honolulu airport was initially limited to some areas, but became available throughout the airport, including Terminals 1 and 2, in June. State officials and Boingo planned on rolling out the Wi-Fi to neighbor isle airports afterward, with Lihue Airport as the latest addition.

The Wi-Fi service will become available for Hilo International Airport and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport in coming months.

Customers can receive unlimited fast, free Wi-Fi sponsored by advertisers, or opt for even faster speeds by purchasing a one-day or monthly Boingo subscription.

Boingo offers 24/7 customer service online, at 800-880-4117 or support@boingo.com.