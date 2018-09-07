  • Friday, September 7, 2018
  • 87°

News

Connecticut restaurant owner fined over no dog pee sign

Associated Press
September 7, 2018
Updated September 7, 2018 10:11am
ADVERTISING

NEW HAVEN, Conn. >> A sarcastic sign in the window of a Connecticut restaurant asking people not to let their dogs pee on the eatery’s outside flower pot has earned the owner a $250 fine.

Duc Nguyen, owner of Duc’s Place in New Haven, tells the New Haven Independent he was disgusted with people allowing their dogs to urinate on his pot.

He thought a humorous sign was a good way of discouraging dog walkers from letting pets relieve themselves there. It read: “Attn: dog owners. This is a pay-per-pee flower pot. (Pay inside or leave your address and we’ll kindly return the favor.)”

Honda Smith, the city’s public space enforcement officer, said Nguyen broke two city ordinances for being a public nuisance and issued the fine Tuesday. Nguyen says he plans to appeal.

PREVIOUS STORY
Japanese students use VR to recreate Hiroshima bombing
NEXT STORY
Mexico rights agency: 696 found in mass graves since 2017
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having Trouble With Comments? Click Here!
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up