  • Saturday, September 8, 2018
  • 84°

VIDEO: Little League Championship Parade and Celebration

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 8, 2018
Updated September 8, 2018 11:17am

  • DIANE S.W. LEE/DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell honors the 2018 Little League Champions from Honolulu today.

Honolulu residents gathered on the sidewalks outside Iolani Palace and Hawaii State Library to celebrate the return of 2018 Little League World Series champions with a parade this morning from Tamarind Park on Bishop Square to Honolulu Hale.

