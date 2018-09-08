VIDEO: Little League Championship Parade and Celebration
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted September 08, 2018
September 8, 2018
Updated September 8, 2018 11:17am
Honolulu residents gathered on the sidewalks outside Iolani Palace and Hawaii State Library to celebrate the return of 2018 Little League World Series champions with a parade this morning from Tamarind Park on Bishop Square to Honolulu Hale.
SHARE
DIANE S.W. LEE/DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell honors the 2018 Little League Champions from Honolulu today.
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Honolulu residents gathered on the sidewalks outside Iolani Palace and Hawaii State Library to celebrate the return of 2018 Little League World Series champions with a parade this morning from Tamarind Park on Bishop Square to Honolulu Hale.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.