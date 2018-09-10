State parks closing on Maui, Big Island as Olivia approaches

State forests on Hawaii island and Maui will close at noon Tuesday in advance of Hurricane Olivia, state officials said today.

“This is standard operating procedure for our publicly accessible lands and is a prudent approach to keep everyone out of harm’s way during these hurricanes and tropical storm events,” said state Department of Land and Natural Resources chair Suzanne Case. She said it may be an inconvenient for people, particularly those who have camping permits, but the department’s top priority is keeping everyone safe until the storm has passed.

DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife managed lands on Hawaii and Maui include all forest reserves, natural area reserves, game management areas, wildlife sanctuaries, public hunting areas and Na Ala Hele trails.

Park closures will include the Waianapanapa State Park on Maui and east side parks on Hawaii island.

West side parks on Hawaii island will be evaluated for closing as the storm approaches.

All closures will remain in effect until further notice pending impact assessments, state parks officials said. The state has notified people with camping and lodging permits via e-mail about refunds or rescheduling their visits. Additional forest lands and parks on Oahu and Kauai may also be closed as the trajectory of Hurricane Olivia becomes clearer.

Updates are available on DLNR’s website and Facebook page.