Honolulu officials prepare emergency shelters for Tropical Storm Olivia

Whether Honolulu will open evacuation shelters or activate its emergency operations center will depend on a 5 p.m. update today on now-Tropical Storm Olivia.

Gov. David Ige led a press conference today attended by Mayor Kirk Caldwell and representatives from Maui County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency about an hour before the Central Pacific Hurricane Center downgraded Hurricane Olivia to a tropical storm.

During last month’s Hurricane Lane, city officials were prepared to open 20 evacuation centers across Oahu inside public schools. With Olivia, Caldwell said the city was preparing to open only seven shelters on city and county land and one provided by a private organization.

“We don’t want to overly impact DOE (the state Department of Education),” Caldwell said.

The city also has drafted an emergency proclamation in preparation for Olivia. But Caldwell said he is waiting for today’s 5 p.m. update before deciding whether to sign it.

Like Ige, Caldwell urged people to remain vigilant.

“A tropical storm is just as dangerous as a Cateogry 1 (hurricane),” Caldwell said. “So please folks don’t let your guard down. …. Be prepared.”

An emergency proclamation that Ige already has signed allows for heavy equipment and personel to be staged across the state to respond to storm-related problems.

Between Olivia and three hurricanes bearing down on the east coast, Dolph Diemont, FEMA’s Seattle-based federal coordinating officer, told reporters at the state capitol that “We’re stretched very thin at FEMA right now with four hurricanes hitting the United States.”

But, Diemont vowed, “We have everything we need to respond. We won’t feel the impact of (Category 4 Hurricane) Florence here in Hawaii.”

Watch Hawaii Gov. David Ige brief the public today on preparations for Tropical Storm Olivia: