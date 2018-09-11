Packers placed former UH receiver on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. >> The Green Bay Packers have placed receiver and return man Trevor Davis, a former University of Hawaii receiver, on injured reserve.

Davis, who played for UH in 2011-12 before transferring and finishing at Cal, missed the season opener against the Chicago Bears after adding him to the injury report just a couple of hours before the game on Sunday. The third-year player and primary returner also missed much of training camp with a sore hamstring.

“When Trevor showed up at the stadium, his hamstring was really bothering him — more than I think even he expected,” coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. “So we took him out on Lambeau (Field) and we had a pregame workout and he wasn’t ready to go.”

Davis started six games as a freshman for the Rainbow Warriors in 2011, but saw his statistics drop in 2012. He transferred after Greg McMackin was replaced by Norm Chow as head coach.

Davis’ absence also means more potential opportunities on offense for Green Bay’s three drafted rookie receivers behind the top trio of Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison.

The Packers claimed cornerback Deante Burton off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons. Burton played on defense and special teams in the Falcons’ season-opening loss to Philadelphia. He started the first week on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.