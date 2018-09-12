Photos from Maui as Tropical Storm Olivia makes landfall
Photos by Cindy Ellen Russell/crussell@staradvertiser.com
September 12, 2018
Updated on September 12, 2018 at 10:52 am
The Wailuku River was gushing early today. “This is normal when it rains. It was higher with Lane,” said local resident David Kaleikini.
The Wailuku River early Tuesday afternoon before Olivia makes landfall.
Detail of park closure signage at a roadblock in Iao Valley this morning.
Iao Valley was closed due to Tropical Storm Olivia today.
Maui County workers and police drive past a road block in Iao Valley on today. The road and park were closed due to Tropical Storm Olivia for the day.
Maui County workers clear a storm drain in Iao Valley near Kepaniwai Park on today. The road flooded earlier in the morning with about three feet of water according to the crew.
Iao Valley resident Cade Chagasan, 14, watches the Wailuku River from a bridge on Wednesday morning. His family were out assisting Maui county workers who were clearing a storm drain by putting up road blocks down the road from their house. “Today we’re going to hunker down and stay home,” said Lance Chagasan, the father of Cade.
Kahalui Harbor was socked-in with rain from Tropical Storm Olivia early today.
Johnny Mack secures his one man canoe on his truck early today at Kahalui Harbor. Mack was heading to the south side to paddle despite the weather brought on by Tropical Storm Olivia. “We like this kinda’ weather. This is fun,” said Biggie Lara, a friend of Mack’s.