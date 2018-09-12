Sections
Home
Top News
Local
Sports
Obituaries
Print Replica
Search
Log In
Subscribe
Longs Drugs
Sections
Close
Make Longs a part of your day.
Subscribe
Home
Traffic Map
Top News
Local
Weather
Volcano Coverage
Homeless in Hawaii
911 Report
Volcanic Ash
Politics
Sports
Latest Sports News
Scoreboard
TV & Radio
Sports Blogs
Hawaii Prep World
Hawaii Warrior World
Obituaries
Business
Business Breaking News
Features
Crave
Editorial
Submit a Letter to the Editor
TGIF
TGIF Photo Galleries
Movies Calendar
Music Calendar
Stage Calendar
Travel
Religion
Columnists
Video
Homes
Cars
Jobs
Classifieds
Star Channels
Photo Galleries
Dining Out
Hawaii Renovation
Honolulu Street Pulse
Corrections
Archives
Special Sections
Partner Content
Partner Videos
Search
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps
Print Replica
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Close
Subscribe
Log In
Activate Digital Account
Forgot Password
Email Newsletters
Print Replica
Customer Service
FAQs
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
77
°
Breaking News
Tropical Storm Olivia makes direct hits on Maui, Lanai
This week in headlines from Hawaii’s past
Newspaper clippings courtesy of Newspapers.com
September 12, 2018
Headline from September 17, 2013
Headline clippings courtesy of
Newspapers.com
Headline from September 16, 1995
Headline clippings courtesy of
Newspapers.com
Headline from September 16, 1963
Headline clippings courtesy of
Newspapers.com
Headline from September 14, 1998
Headline clippings courtesy of
Newspapers.com
Headline from September 14, 1984
Headline clippings courtesy of
Newspapers.com
Headline from September 13, 1974
Headline clippings courtesy of
Newspapers.com
Headline from September 13, 1971
Headline clippings courtesy of
Newspapers.com
Headline from September 13, 1956
Headline clippings courtesy of
Newspapers.com
Headline from September 13, 1942
Headline clippings courtesy of
Newspapers.com
More Photos
This week in headlines from Hawaii’s past
Photos from Maui as Tropical Storm Olivia makes landfall
Photos from showcase as Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
Island images: September 2018
Leilani Estates residents return home in evacuation zone
UH holds off Rice to earn third straight win of the season
Prep Football: Punahou vs. Mililani
Prep Football: ʻIolani vs. Leilehua
Most Read
Weakening Olivia, barely a tropical storm, moves south of Oahu
Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams
UH Warriors head to West Point with winning on their minds
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to headline first Bellator mixed martial arts show in Hawaii
Weakening Olivia could still bring deluge
Share this:
Scroll Up