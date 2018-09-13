Parents at Play: End of summer fun

SHARE





















With summer winding down, here are a few fun items that are sure to delight even the pickiest members of the family.

POMSIES

Pomsies

While these adorable, creatures might be aimed at girls, we all know that gender marketing is ridiculous, and we know plenty of boys who like playing with Pomsies. Wearable, interactive and sweet, these could be the next Fingerlings, or Furby. Pomsies have a long fuzzy tail that can be wrapped around your wrist, suitcase, backpack or whatever works for your child. They also have eyes that light up and change color to express their mood or state of “mind” (such as being hungry, silly or happy) and they react in 50 different ways when you play with them. They purr when you interact with them and love it when you brush them with their included brush. Available at major retailers for about $15. pomsies.com

GRUMBLIES

Grumbliesmeltdown

For the exact opposite of Pomsies, check out Grumblies. Much like your cranky two-year old, there is no pleasing a Grumblies. Grumblies are short-tempered trouble makers who don’t want to hear a word about it. They have more than 40 reactions when you play with them, but unlike their better-behaved cousins Pomsies, you can’t cuddle or nurture Grumblies. The more you interact with them, the angrier they get. Each Grumbly has its own personality and sounds. $20 at major retailers. grumbliesmeltdown.com

WAGGABLES

Waggables

Adorable, of course, but these pets are also quite unique and fun to make. It all starts with a visit to the Waggables website, where the customizer lets you design a pet that looks just like yours, from nose to tail. About four weeks later, you’ll receive a plush ball of adorableness that your child will love snuggling up with. In the meantime, you’ll get email updates telling you about your pet’s progress. Perfection takes time, after all. $40 at waggables.com

LUCKY’S HAPPY HOME

Playmobil

When they make their big move to the countryside, Lucky lives with her dad, her Aunt Cora, and her courageous horse, Spirit, in their new home in Miradero. If your child is a fan of the animated series “Spirit” by Dreamworks, or of horses in general, this playset by Playmobil is sure to be a huge kit. This set (No. 9475), is a true-to-the-show replica, complete with an equipped kitchen and secret hideout. The set is really lovely, and comes with Lucky, Aunt Cora, Spirit, a goose, and everything you need for a kitchen. (Aunt Cora is famous for her meals and is intent on teaching Lucky how to be a “proper lady,” so the kitchen is kind of a big deal here.) About $100 at playmobil.us