Reward increases to $8K for info on cat shootings

KAILUA-KONA >> The reward has increased to $8,250 for information leading authorities to the person or people responsible for shooting cats with arrows on the Big Island.

The West Hawaii Humane Society added $1,000 to the reward Monday, hoping it will prompt someone to come forward with information, West Hawaii Today reported.

Three cats on the island have been shot with arrows, resulting in the cats being euthanized. The first cat was found in Kona in December 2016, and a second cat was discovered shot with an arrow about six months later in the Hilo area.

Late last month, Hawaii Island Humane Society officers received an anonymous report of a cat with an arrow embedded in its body at the Harold H. Higashihara Park in Honalo. The black female cat appeared to have been shot six to eight days before it was found.

“We care about what happens to all animals and we want to support the local agencies and work together toward the goal of humane treatment of all animals,” said Mary Menacho, the treasurer of the West Hawaii Humane Society.

The reward has been funded mostly through anonymous donors, said Donna Whitaker, executive director of the Hawaii Island Humane Society.

“We’re getting so many donations,” Whitaker said.

The humane society is currently looking into tips, she said. Police said they also were following up on a lead.

Those with information can contact the police department or the Hawaii Island Humane Society.