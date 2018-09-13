  • Thursday, September 13, 2018
  • 74°

Japan to launch new weather system to better predict heavy rains

Japan News / Yomiuri
Posted on September 13, 2018 12:05 am 
The Japan Meteorological Agency plans to launch a new weather forecast system by 2030 in response to the frequent occurrence of heavy rain and other natural disasters. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up