Hana crash leaves passenger with critical injuries

Maui police are investigating a crash on Hana Highway Tuesday night that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Maui police are investigating a crash on Hana Highway Tuesday night that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition.

The man, of Hana, was a front seat passenger in a black Toyota Matrix when the driver crossed the center line and stuck a tree on the opposite shoulder of the roadway, police said today.

The crash occurred at about 9:50 p.m. near Haneoo Road in Hana.

The driver, a 21-year-old Hana man, was taken to Hana Clinic in stable condition.

Police said the passenger was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.