  • Friday, September 14, 2018
  • 87°

Top News

Hana crash leaves passenger with critical injuries

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 14, 2018
Updated September 14, 2018 2:28pm
ADVERTISING

Maui police are investigating a crash on Hana Highway Tuesday night that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition.

The man, of Hana, was a front seat passenger in a black Toyota Matrix when the driver crossed the center line and stuck a tree on the opposite shoulder of the roadway, police said today.

The crash occurred at about 9:50 p.m. near Haneoo Road in Hana.

The driver, a 21-year-old Hana man, was taken to Hana Clinic in stable condition.

Police said the passenger was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii appeals decision to allow guns in public
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up