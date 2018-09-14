  • Friday, September 14, 2018
  • 78°

Top News

San Francisco removes 19th-century statue that some call racist

Associated Press
September 14, 2018
Updated September 14, 2018 6:26am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / MARCH 2, 2018 FILE PHOTO

    This photo shows a statue that depicts a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and Catholic missionary in San Francisco. A San Francisco board has decided to remove the 19th-century statue that activists say is racist and demeaning to indigenous people. The San Francisco Board of Appeals voted on the “Early Days” statue.

ADVERTISING

SAN FRANCISCO >> A 19th century statue near San Francisco’s City Hall that some said is racist and demeaning to indigenous people was removed Friday and put into storage.

A group of Native Americans chanted, beat drums and burned sage as the workers used a crane to take down the statue depicting a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and a Catholic missionary. It was part of a group of statues depicting the founding of California.

Native American activists tried to have the statue removed for decades. They renewed efforts last year after clashes broke out across the U.S. over Confederate monuments.

The San Francisco Board of Appeals on Wednesday voted unanimously to remove the statue, which had been in its location for 124 years.

“I think we’re witnessing a moment in history where, commendably, San Francisco officials are doing the right thing to help rectify the mistreatment of indigenous people,” Janeen Antoine, who is of Lakota heritage, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’re very happy this is finally happening after decades of work and struggle from the native community.”

The statue will be stay in storage until officials decide what to do with it, said San Francisco’s Arts Commission spokeswoman Kate Patterson.

Several entities including a California museum have expressed interest in housing it, Patterson said.

PREVIOUS STORY
SpaceX will reveal the world’s first private traveler to fly around the moon
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up