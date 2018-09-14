ASSOCIATED PRESS
A National Guard vehicle drives past a Waffle House as Hurricane Florence slowly moves across the East Coast today in Florence, S.C
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Robert Simmons Jr. and his kitten "Survivor" are rescued from floodwaters after Hurricane Florence dumped several inches of rain in the area overnight today in New Bern, N.C.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People move a wood and metal structure off a roadway after winds from Hurricane Florence blew it off a sales lot today in Florence, S.C.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People move a wood and metal structure off a roadway after winds from Hurricane Florence blew it off a sales lot today in Florence, S.C.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People move a wood and metal structure off a roadway after winds from Hurricane Florence blew it off a sales lot today in Florence, S.C.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People move a wood and metal structure off a roadway after winds from Hurricane Florence blew it off a sales lot today in Florence, S.C.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A piece of corrugated metal blown by winds from Hurricane Florence just misses a state patrolman as people move a wood and metal structure that was blown onto the roadway today in Florence, S.C.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
With use of a generator Ed and Nancy Schueren make dinner as they cope with no power and water after high winds and water today from Hurricane Florence hit Swansboro N.C.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lenoir County Sheriff deputies and members of the American Red Cross unload supplies from the bus carrying evacuees from Hurricane Florence that were staying at the shelter at South Lenoir High School on today in Kinston, N.C. People from the shelter there were relocated to shelter at Lenoir Community College.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steve Saint-Amand, South Lenoir High School principal, helps Annie Muse off the bus today in Kinston, N.C. at the American Red Cross evacuation shelter at Lenoir Community College. Muse and others were moved there after a power outage at the evacuation shelter at South Lenoir High School as many parts of the county were without power due to Hurricane Florence.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A bulldozer drives along Vernon Avenue as strong winds and rain fall from Hurricane Florence today in Kinston, N.C.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Strong winds from Hurricane Florence damage an awning today in Kinston, N.C., as rain continues to fall over Kinston and Lenoir County.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rains from Hurricane Florence fall as crews remove tree limbs from a power line on Herritage Street today in Kinston, N.C.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man crosses a flooded street in downtown Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence made landfall today.
In this image from video, a resident rescues a dog by boat in floodwaters today in Jacksonville, N.C.. As floodwaters rise from Hurricane Florence some residents are volunteering to perform animal rescues by boat in flooded neighborhoods.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the North Carolina National Guard finish stacking sand bags under a highway overpass near the Lumber River which is expected to flood from Hurricane Florence's rain today in Lumberton, N.C.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescue team members from the North Carolina National Guard 1/120th battalion go door-to-door as they evacuate residents in an apartment complex threatened by rising floodwaters from Hurricane Florence threatens his home today in New Bern, N.C.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescue team members Sgt. Matt Locke, left, and Sgt. Nick Muhar, right, from the North Carolina National Guard 1/120th battalion, evacuates a family as the rising floodwaters from Hurricane Florence threatens their home today in New Bern, N.C.