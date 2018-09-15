Haiku man dies in Maui motorcycle crash

A 56-year-old man died Friday in a single motorcycle crash near Haleakala National Park, Maui police said.

Police identified the man as David Garrett, of Haiku.

Garrett was driving a 2004 Suzuki 650 Dual Sport motorcycle southbound on Haleakala Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a metal sign post in the center grass island at the intersection with Haleakala Crater Road, police said.

Garrett died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 12:15 p.m.

It was Maui’s 13th traffic fatality this year compared with seven at this time last year.