ʻIolani quarterback Jonah Chong (11) rushes the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Damien Monarchs on Saturday at Aloha Stadium. ‘Iolani beat Damien, 30-19.
ʻIolani running back Kaua Nishigaya (1) rushes the ball against the Damien Monarchs.
Damien wide receiver Lindon Sevilleja (2) hauls in a pass between ʻIolani defensive back Isaac Ignacio (27) and defensive back Trevor Kan (22).
ʻIolani wide receiver Carter Kamana (21) celebrates with teammates running back Kaua Nishigaya (1) and wide receiver Rayden Kaneshiro (4) after his touchdown.
ʻIolani head coach Wendell Look calls a timeout during the first half.
Damien head coach Eddie Klaneski yells at his team.
Damien running back Logan Lauti (5) is brought down by ʻIolani linebacker Joshua Miyazawa (41).
Damien quarterback Jake Holtz (11) throws the football against the ʻIolani Raiders.
Damien wide receiver Jarvis Natividad (7) is brought down by ʻIolani defensive back KC Bell (40), left, linebacker Brock Hedani (2), and defensive back Kyler Mento (3).
Damien wide receiver Jarvis Natividad (7) secures a pass bobbled by wide receiver Lindon Sevilleja (2).
Damien wide receiver Lindon Sevilleja (2) tries to haul in a pass ahead of ʻIolani defensive back Trevor Kan (22) but has it deflected to wide receiver Jarvis Natividad (7).
Damien fullback River Iaea (8) is brought down by Iolani defensive back Kyler Mento (3).
Damien wide receiver Lindon Sevilleja (2) celebrates his touchdown.
Damien quarterback Jake Holtz (11) throws the football to wide receiver Lindon Sevilleja (2) for a touchdown pass while under pressure from ʻIolani defensive lineman Shayden Molina (10).
ʻIolani wide receiver Jonah Miyazawa (6) hauls in a pass while under pressure from Damien defensive back Kyle Kinney (32).
ʻIolani quarterback Jonah Chong (11) scrambles against the Damien Monarchs.
Damien wide receiver Lindon Sevilleja (2) hauls in a pass over ʻIolani defensive back Trevor Kan (22).
Damien running back Logan Lauti (5) rushes the ball against the ʻIolani Raiders.
ʻIolani wide receiver Carter Kamana (21) looks to get around Damien defensive back Duke Ho'ohuli (10).
ʻIolani quarterback Jonah Chong (11) throws the football against the Damien Monarchs.