Honolulu police arrest 3 teens for allegedly assaulting man

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 8:07 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

Three male teenagers allegedly attacked a 45-year-old man in Honolulu early Saturday.

Police said the three suspects assaulted the man at 2:37 a.m., and one of them used a dangerous instrument, causing injuries.

One of the suspects is 15 years old and the other two are 18.

The victim positively identified them, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police arrested them at 3:50 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree assault. HPD did not say where the incident occurred.

