Cyclist allegedly hit twice by car in Waimanalo, suspect at large

Honolulu police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to kill a 27-year-old bike rider by ramming him with a car at about 11:40 p.m. last night in Waimanalo.

A 27-year-old man was “riding his bike in the Waimanalo area when the suspect hit him from behind with his vehicle,” according to a highlight of the incident from the Honolulu Police Department.

The bicyclist “flew on the hood of the suspect vehicle” while the male driver continued to drive forward dragging the victim’s bike.

“The suspect came to a stop and the victim got off the hood. The victim picked up his bike and fled, the suspect followed and hit the victim again from the rear causing the victim to drive into the chain link fence,” according to police.

The man driving the car drove off and has not been found. The 27-year-old bike rider “sustained minor injuries.”

A description of the car, the man who was driving the car and where in Waimanalo the attempted murder occurred was not immediately made public by HPD.