Sony Open winner Grayson Murray dies at age 30, PGA Tour says

PGA Tour member Grayson Murray died at age 30, commissioner Jay Monahan announced today, one day after Murray withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas. No cause of death was given.

Murray withdrew late in Friday’s second round citing illness.

“We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” Monahan said in a statement Saturday. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Monahan said he reached out to Murray’s family to offer condolences and his parents requested that this weekend’s tournament continue as scheduled.

“The PGA Tour has grief counselors available at both tournament sites, as well as virtually for those not in the field,” Monahan said. “I am en route to Fort Worth and will share more information when we can.”

Murray shot a 68 in Thursday’s opening round at Colonial Country Club. He played 16 holes Friday before he withdrew.

Murray won this year’s Sony Open in January at the Waialae Country Club in Kahala. Murray won after sinking a 38-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, beating Byeong Hun An and Keegan Bradley.

It was his second career victory after coming out on top at the Barbasol Championship in 2017 at Nicholasville, Ky.

In 2021, Murray revealed on social media that he was receiving treatment for alcoholism. He was also open about his mental health struggles after winning in January.

“Yeah, my parents have been through, you know, hell and back basically for the last six years with me fighting some mental stuff,” Murray said at the time. “It’s not easy on me, and the people around me that love me, they don’t like to see me down. They’ve been my No. 1 supporters. There’s a few friends as well that have been there and it makes these moments a lot more special.”

Murray gained his PGA Tour card for 2024 by winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last season.

A native of Raleigh, N.C., Murray was a three-time winner of the Callaway Junior Championships. He attended both Wake Forest and Arizona State, playing in the U.S. Open for the first time in 2013 as an amateur.

His best result in a major was a tie for 22nd at the 2017 PGA Championship.