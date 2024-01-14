Grayson Murray claims Sony Open in Hawaii title in a playoff

Grayson Murray won the Sony Open in Hawaii today, sinking a 38-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to outlast Byeong Hun An and Keegan Bradley.

An and Bradley parred the playoff hole (No. 18).

Murray won for the second time on the PGA Tour. The first time was at the Barbasol in 2017 when he was a rookie.

“I wanted to give up a lot of times,” Murray said immediately after the round. “Give up on myself and the game of golf. But I persevered.”

An birdied No. 18 to take the clubhouse lead at 17 under for the tournament with a 6-under-par 64.

Then, playing in the last group, Bradley parred 18 and Murray birdied. That meant they both finished at 67 and 17 under for the event, forcing the three-way playoff.

Carl Yuan and Russell Henley both shot 63 and finished tied for fourth.

J.T. Poston shot a tournament-best 9-under-par 61 to finish alone in sixth place at 15 under.