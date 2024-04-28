Reports: Commanders sign former Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman

Quarterbacks Sam Hartman, Kedon Slovis and John Rhys Plumlee were among the free agents who agreed to contracts this weekend following the NFL Draft, according to multiple media and team reports.

Hartman, who starred at Notre Dame after a five-year tenure at Wake Forest, will receive a $20,000 signing bonus and a $225,000 base salary guarantee from the Washington Commanders, NFL Network reported.

Slovis, who played at Southern California, Pittsburgh and then BYU, is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL Network reported.

Plumlee played at Ole Miss and then UCF, could be projected as a wide receiver in the NFL, and agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced.

Other quarterbacks who agreed to terms, according to NFL Network reporting, are Louisville’s Jack Plummer (Carolina Panthers) and Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed (Chicago Bears).

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they are signing former South Alabama QB Carter Bradley, son of longtime NFL coach Gus Bradley.

The Commanders also are signing Southern California running back Austin Jones, according to his agency, which will reunite him with former Trojans assistant coach Kliff Kingsbury, now Washington’s offensive coordinator.

Players following in their father’s footsteps include former FAU and Missouri State wide receiver Terique Owens, son of former NFL flanker Terrell Owens, signing with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Terrell Owens and multiple media reports.

Former Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr., son of the former NFL great at the same position, is signing with the Buffalo Bills, the NFL Network reported.

The Denver Broncos have committed a $25,000 signing bonus and $250,000 salary guarantee to former Memphis and Old Dominion running back Blake Watson, the NFL Network reported.

After Michigan had 13 players selected from the national championship team in the draft, four more former Wolverines are signing as free agents, ESPN reported. Defensive lineman Braiden McGregor (New York Jets), defensive back Josh Wallace (Los Angeles Rams), offensive lineman Drake Nugent (49ers) and offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart, who will be with his former coach Jim Harbaugh, the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.