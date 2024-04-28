Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Building fire extinguished in Aiea

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a building fire on federal land in Aiea early this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 2:04 a.m. today for a fire near Center Drive and Tarawa Drive in Aiea and sent nine units staffed with approximately 34 personnel.

The first unit arrived on the scene shortly after to find an abandoned, two-story residential building fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters attacked the fire as the second floor of the building collapsed at 2:18 a.m. The fire was brought under control at 2:38 a.m. and fully contained at 5:18 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Federal Fire Department will investigate to determine the origin and cause of the fire, according to HFD.

