Man, 32, arrested for allegedly robbing store in Kaneohe

Honolulu police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree robbery in Kaneohe overnight.

A police bulletin said at about 12:07 a.m. Sunday, the suspect allegedly loaded a shopping cart full of items from an unidentified store in the Kaneohe area, then walked out without paying for them.

The store manager, a 51-year-old man, had stopped the suspect outside and confronted him about not paying for the items, according to the statement.

An argument ensued, and the suspect raised his shirt to show what appeared to be the butt of a handgun and then fled on foot.

Police later found the suspect and arrested him for first-degree robbery. The suspect remains in custody, pending investigation.