Flash flood warning extended for Windward Oahu

UPDATE: 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood warning for Oahu until 10:45 a.m. today as heavy rain continues to soak windward areas.

“At 7:22 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over windward Oahu with the heaviest rain along the Koolau mountains between Ahuimanu and Hauula,” the updated warning said. “Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. There is increasing potential for flooding along Kamehameha Highway and road closures will be possible this morning.”

The warning areas include Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Ahuimanu, Hauula,Kaneohe, Laie, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kahuku, Kailua and Waimanalo.

The overall forecast for the state calls for “brief periods of slow moving showers over some islands through Tuesday,” the weather service said. “Some of these showers may become heavy at times especially along the eastern slopes of Oahu and Maui, and the southeastern slopes of the Big Island.”

Forecasters are projecting a wet week ahead for Hawaii as the weather system that drenched parts of the islands since late last week is replaced with another system promising more heavy rain.

“On Wednesday the weather pattern trends more unstable as southerly winds develop over the state in response to a kona low approaching the islands from the north,” they said today. “Deep unstable tropical moisture will move over all islands from the south, resulting in periods of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds. The threats from flooding and thunderstorms will be elevated for all islands from Wednesday into the weekend.”

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Oahu as heavy rain from a lingering storm system drenched the windward side of the island.

"At 622 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over windward Oahu with the heaviest rain along the Koolau mountains between Kahaluu and Hauula," according to the warning, which is in effect until 7:45 a.m. "Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

Forecasters warn that flooding may occur in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas.

“Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Remember flash flooding can occur well downstream from the mountains,” the warning said.

The warning covers Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Ahuimanu, Hauula,Kaneohe, Laie, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kahuku, Kailua and Waimanalo.