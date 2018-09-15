St. Francis' Shepherd Kekahuna (3) comes up with an interception against the Pac-Five Wolf Pack on Saturday at Aloha Stadium. St. Francis beat Pac-Five, 26-6.
Pac-Five quarterback Rocket Uechi (2) throws the football against the St. Francis Saints.
St. Francis' Kordell Ng (14) works to bring down Pac-Five running back Micah Kong (11).
St. Francis' JP Tilly (5) breaks up a pass intended for Pac-Five wide receiver Angelo Coluccio (1).
St. Francis' JP Tilly (5) breaks up a pass intended for Pac-Five wide receiver Angelo Coluccio (1).
St. Francis' Shepherd Kekahuna (3) comes up with an interception on a pass intended for Pac-Five slotback Breyndon Nakamura (6).
St. Francis' Kaimanuwai "Bubba" Akana (8) throws the football against the Pac-Five Wolf Pack.
St. Francis' Shepherd Kekahuna (3) breaks downfield for a touchdown run against the Pac-Five Wolf Pack.
St. Francis' Shepherd Kekahuna (3) breaks downfield for a touchdown run against the Pac-Five Wolf Pack.
-
St. Francis' JP Tilly (5) dives into the end zone for a touchdown after his interception against the Pac-Five Wolf Pack.