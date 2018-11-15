 Christina Aguilera denied song with band at New Orleans bar
  • Thursday, November 15, 2018
  • 82°

News

Christina Aguilera denied song with band at New Orleans bar

Associated Press
November 15, 2018
Updated November 15, 2018 11:35am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In this Jan. 16 photo, Christina Aguilera arrives at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Presentation in Los Angeles. Aguilera says a band at a New Orleans bar denied her a turn on the mic the night before she performed in the city. Aguilera went to Cafe Negril the day before her Nov. 9 tour stop for her latest album, “Liberation.” The multi-Grammy Award winner spent hours on the dance floor before offering to sing with the bar’s Thursday night act, Claude Bryant and The AllStars.

ADVERTISING

NEW ORLEANS >> Pop star Christina Aguilera says a band at a New Orleans bar denied her a turn on the mic the night before she performed in the city.

News outlets report Aguilera went to Cafe Negril the day before her Nov. 9 tour stop for her latest album, “Liberation.” The multi-Grammy Award winner spent hours on the dance floor before offering to sing with the bar’s Thursday night act, Claude Bryant and The AllStars.

Aguilera recounted the awkward rejection while on stage at the Saenger Theatre.

Bryant tells WGNO-TV he didn’t recognize Aguilera wearing a baseball hat and a jersey, and instead asked if she wanted to dance. Bryant says he wants Aguilera to return and sing “Lady Marmalade,” but really she can sing anything she wants with him.

PREVIOUS STORY
John Lennon’s killer says he feels more shame every year
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up