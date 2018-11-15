 Rolling in toilet paper: Sheriff buys 24K extra rolls of TP
  • Thursday, November 15, 2018
  • 81°

News

Rolling in toilet paper: Sheriff buys 24K extra rolls of TP

Associated Press
November 15, 2018
Updated November 15, 2018 10:18am
ADVERTISING

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. >> Officials in an Alabama county have a financial mess to wipe up after the sheriff’s department mistakenly ordered 24,000 extra rolls of toilet paper.

WAFF-TV reports the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office mistakenly spent $22,000 on toilet paper and another $9,000 for 450 cases of trash bags. That’s a big problem, because its entire budget for janitorial supplies for next year is only $15,000.

County commissioners have negotiated a bill of more than $30,000 down by about half, but there’s another problem: Storing an extra two years’ worth of toilet paper.

While the Sheriff’s Department isn’t commenting, Commission Chairman James Hutcheson says workers realized the mistake when a notice came in from the vendor.

The newly elected sheriff, Phil Sims, says he will work with commissioners to address the problem.

PREVIOUS STORY
Japan preschools using tablets to prep tots for digital age
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up