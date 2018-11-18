Prep Football: Kapaa vs. Kaimuki

2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kapaa WR Lanakila Pagtolingan escapes from a Kaimuki defenderin the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kapaa WR Lanakila Pagtolingan gains huge yardage after a catch in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kapaa WR L. Pagtolingan catches the ball in flight in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kapaa running back Ryno Banasihan is taken down by Kaimuki defender Kaulana Kaluna Jr. in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kapaa RB Rynp Banasihan runs away with ball in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kapaa QB QB Kahanu Davis carries the ball in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kapaa QB Kahanu Davis carries the ball and gets tackled by Kaimuki defender in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kapaa QB Kahanu Davis pulls away from a Kaimuki defender in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kapaa DL Heath Rosa escapes from a Kaimuki defenders grip in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kapaa defenders Jeffrey Brown and Stetson Telles-Kelekoma pile on a Kaimuki player in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaimuki OL Sama Paama is helped off the field with an injury in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaimuki RB Jonah Stephens runs the ball downfield in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaimuki RB Isaac Madali gets taken down by Kapaa defenders in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaimuki ball carrier gets tackled by Kapaa defenders in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaimuki ball carrier gets tackled by Kapaa defenders in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaimuki Isaac Madali pushes off Kapaa defender in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaimuki ball carrier gets tackled by Kapaa defenders in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai
-
2018 November 17 SPT Photo by Jesse Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A Kaimuki player gets tackled by Kapaa defenders in the Kaimuki vs Kapaa HHSAA DII semifinal football game at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai