 Hawaii men's basketball team downs Northern Arizona
  • Sunday, November 18, 2018
Hawaii men’s basketball team downs Northern Arizona

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
November 18, 2018
Updated November 18, 2018 7:15pm
The University of Hawaii basketball team turned its offense outside-in and then inside-out for an 85-68 victory over Northern Arizona today in the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors finished 3-1 in their season-opening, four-game homestand.

The Lumberjacks fell to 2-2.

A crowd of 3,031 saw the ’Bows go on a 20-7 run to take a 41-25 lead into the intermission. Eddie Stansberry, who missed his first five 3s, connected on three 3-point shots in the first half.

The ’Bows extended their lead to 18 points early in the second half. The Lumberjacks whittled the deficit to single digits with a full-court press. But the Warriors were able to regain dominance with sliding post moves and baseline cuts for easy baskets.

After that, the ’Bows widened their attack with outside shooting.

Stansberry led the ’Bows with 19 points before fouling out with 1:12 to play.

Sheriff Drammeh, who did not play in the first three games because of an ankle injury, was in the opening lineup.

