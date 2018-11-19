16 Democrats sign letter opposing Nancy Pelosi as House speaker

Video by TheHill.com
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talked to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday. More than a dozen incoming and returning U.S. House Democrats indicated in a letter today they won’t support Pelosi for House speaker and instead will vote for “new leadership.”
While thanking Pelosi, 78 — who served as speaker from 2007 to 2011 — for her years of “historic” leadership, the letter said it’s time for change when their party takes control of the House in January.
No challenger to Pelosi has come forward, though, and the letter didn’t say what the group will do if no one emerges. The letter also didn’t say whether a lower-level change in leadership would satisfy the Democrats’ demand.
“Our majority came on the backs of candidates who said that they would support new leadership because voters in hard-won districts, and across the country, want to see real change in Washington. We promised to change the status quo, and we intend to deliver on that promise,” the Democrats wrote. “Therefore, we are committed to voting for new leadership in both our caucus meeting and on the House floor.”
Sixteen Democrats signed the letter, including 11 current House members. Among the others, three have been declared winners by the Associated Press, and two candidates’ election outcomes haven’t been called by AP. Anthony Brindisi of New York is leading in his race, while Ben McAdams is running behind Republican incumbent Mia Love in Utah, according to AP.
If these members — which include only two women — stick to their promise, Pelosi’s road to regain the speaker’s gavel would be difficult, and even more so if they are joined by others.
Democrats will hold at least 232 seats in the new Congress that begins in January, according to latest numbers from the Associated Press.
To replace retiring Republican Paul Ryan as speaker, Pelosi will need 218 votes for a majority — providing all members show up and vote for a named person, and assuming no Republicans vote for her.
Democrats will vote on a speaker candidate in a private meeting set for Nov. 28. However, party divisions could lead to a protracted fight that may be left unresolved until the floor vote for speaker on Jan. 3.
