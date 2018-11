A 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital after he was stabbed in the Makiki area early today.

The stabbing occurred in the area of 1330 Kinau St. at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Dustin Malama, spokesman for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said the victim sustained multiple stab wounds.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim and took him to a trauma hospital in serious condition.