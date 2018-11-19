Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii director leaving for position with Parley

Kahi Pacarro, executive director of environmental group, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii , is stepping down to take a new role with another non-profit, Parley for the Oceans.

Pacarro co-founded Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii in 2010, a grassroots group, with seven ocean-loving friends gathered around a living room table in Kaimuki. Inspired by an existing group in New Zealand, its mission was to “inspire local communities to care for their coastlines” through beach cleanups and educational outreach.

The group is now registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and has grown to include two full- time staff and 40 core volunteers who facilitate large-scale beach cleanups and run an educational program that reaches over 10,000 students annually.

“My time as executive director has been an incredible experience,” said Pacarro in a statement. “I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created, and I’m so excited for the future of this organization.”

Meanwhile, the group’s board of directors has promoted education director Rebecca Mattos to operations manager. Mattos will oversee day-to-day operations for the group as the board searches for candidates to fill its open executive director position.

Pacarro, 39, will take on a new role as CEO of Parley Hawai‘i, a subsidiary of Parley for the Oceans, a global organization which works with corporations to help minimize their environmental impact. Last year, for instance, Parley partnered with Adidas to sell more than a million sneakers made with recycled ocean plastics.

Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii said under Pacarro’s leadership, the group has removed over 415,000 pounds of litter from Hawaii’s coastlines throughout the state over the years, with the help of more than 24,000 volunteers. For several years, the group also dedicated itself to diverting the litter left behind by the popular “floatilla” off Waikiki Beach over the Fourth of July holiday.

“As I step down, I’m confident Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii is in great hands,” said Pacarro, who will remain an active member and volunteer. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon.”

Pacarro will be at the group’s next beach cleanup from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at James Campbell Wildlife Refuge on Oahu’s North Shore.

Individuals interested in the open executive director position can send an email to info@sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org.