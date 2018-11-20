Battle of Tarawa fighters remembered

Alexandra Bonnyman Prejean, left, of Maui, daughter of Medal of Honor recipient Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alexander Bonnyman Jr., placed a rosette next to her father’s name while retired Army Maj. Gen. William M. Matz, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, stood by. Formerly missing, Bonnyman’s remains were identified in 2015. ABMC hosted a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Tarawa and rededicated the memorial’s Courts of the Missing.
The Honolulu Memorial’s limestone panels, which list the names of nearly 29,000 missing service members from World War II in the Pacific, the Korean War and Vietnam, recently underwent a $10 million renovation. Because the limestone was staining without a way to improve it and also was chipping, the decision was made to replace it with a different type, officials said. Representatives of the Tarawa families placed a bronze rosette next to their relative’s name, indicating that person had been accounted for.
Paul Schwimmer, left, who went on 17 missions to recover remains of U.S. soldiers, stands with family members of those he recovered, Joni Mehall, Alexandra Bonnyman Prejean, from Maui, the daughter of Medal of Honor recipient Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alexander Bonnyman Jr., Carmen Kilcullen, Mary Kay Hagen, all holding photos of their recovered family members during the ceremony at the Courts of the Missing at the Honolulu Memorial, located within the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Monday.
Katie Rasdorf, left, who helped place rosettas next to names of soldiers whose families could not attend, holds hands with Paul Schwimmer, who went on 17 missions to recover remains of U.S. soldiers in Palau, Peleliu, Belgium, Normandy, Germany, Wake Island and Tarawa.
Carmen Kilcullen, of Santa Rosa, places a rosette next to her first cousin, Private First Class USMC John Sainiʻs name with help from Maj. Gen. William M. Matz, U.S. Army (Ret), the Secretary of ABMC.
Debbie Ketner, from Houston, Texas, came to honor her fatherʻs twin brother, Arthur Edward Ribeiro Jr., who remains MIA when killed in action on November 21, 1943.
Debbie Ketner said that her father Edward Arthur Ribeiro, who died in 1973, lived 50 years as a winless twin.
Paul Schwimmer, who went on 17 missions to recover remains of U.S. soldiers in Palau, Peleliu, Belgium, Normandy, Germany, Wake Island and Tarawa, places a rosette next to the name of Marine Sgt. Dwight Wade Randall from Fresno, Ca. who was killed in Action on November 20, 1943 whose family could not be present at the ceremony.