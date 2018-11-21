 Mars landing comes down to final 6 minutes of 6-month trip
  • Wednesday, November 21, 2018
  • 76°

News

Mars landing comes down to final 6 minutes of 6-month trip

Associated Press
November 21, 2018
Updated November 21, 2018 4:59pm

  • NASA / 2016

    This illustration shows NASA’s InSight lander about to land on the surface of Mars.

ADVERTISING

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. >> For NASA’s InSight spacecraft, it all comes down to the final six minutes of a six-month journey to Mars.

The lander will enter the Martian atmosphere at supersonic speed, then hit the brakes to get to a soft, safe landing on the alien red plains.

After micromanaging every step of the way, flight controllers will be powerless over what happens at the end of the road Monday, nearly 100 million miles (160 million kilometers) away.

Project manager Tom Hoffman says by the time they hear anything, the whole thing will be over. The communication lag between Mars and Earth is eight minutes.

If all goes well, the lander will spend the next two years digging into Mars and doing other experiments.

PREVIOUS STORY
It’s a Twitter war: Doctors clash with NRA over gun deaths
NEXT STORY
Exile won’t stop Vietnamese blogger from highlighting abuses
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up