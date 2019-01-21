Photos of the lunar eclipse from around the world

A blood moon rises above Christ the Redeemer statue during a lunar eclipse in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday. It's also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth.
A 'Super Blood Moon' is seen in Los Angeles, on Sunday.
In this photo made with a 12-1/2 inch telescope and provided by Johnny Horne, the totally eclipsed moon glows with a reddish color against the background stars over Stedman, N.C., on Monday. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position. During totality, the moon will look red because of sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere. That's why an eclipsed moon is sometimes known as a blood moon. In January, the full moon is also sometimes known as the wolf moon or great spirit moon.
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse early on Monday, seen from Odessa, Texas. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position. During totality, the moon will look red because of sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere. That's why an eclipsed moon is sometimes known as a blood moon. In January, the full moon is also sometimes known as the wolf moon or great spirit moon.
The moon is framed in a statue on the state Capitol during a total lunar eclipse on Sunday, in Sacramento, Calif. The entire eclipse will exceed three hours. Totality-when the moon's completely bathed in the Earth's shadow-will last an hour. Expect the eclipsed or blood moon, to turn red from the sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere.
The Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse between branches of a tree in Antwerp, Belgium, on Monday. The eclipse takes place when the full moon is at or near the closest point in its orbit to Earth, a time popularly known as a supermoon. This means the Moon is deeper inside the umbra shadow and therefore may appear darker.
A total lunar eclipse is seen over Spotsylvania, Va., on Monday. The event is being called a "super blood wolf moon" because it is currently at the closest point to Earth in its orbit, reflects red light. In January, the full moon is also sometimes known as the wolf moon or great spirit moon.
A U.S. Flag in downtown Washington flies in front of the moon during a lunar eclipse, on Sunday. The entire eclipse will exceed three hours. Totality - when the moon's completely bathed in Earth's shadow - will last an hour. Expect the eclipsed, or blood moon, to turn red from sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere.
The moon is seen partially covered during a lunar eclipse seen in the sky over Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Sunday. The entire eclipse will exceed three hours. Totality - when the moon's completely bathed in Earth's shadow - will last an hour. Expect the eclipsed, or blood moon, to turn red from sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere.
This photo shows the moon partially covered during a total lunar eclipse seen over Asuncion, Paraguay, on Monday. The entire eclipse will exceed three hours. Totality - when the moon's completely bathed in Earth's shadow - will last an hour. Expect the eclipsed, or blood moon, to turn red from sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere.
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, on Sunday. The entire eclipse will exceed three hours. Totality - when the moon's completely bathed in Earth's shadow - will last an hour. Expect the eclipsed, or blood moon, to turn red from sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere.
An eclipse of the moon progresses behind the CN Tower in Toronto on Sunday. The entire eclipse will exceed three hours. Totality - when the moon's completely bathed in Earth's shadow - will last an hour. Expect the eclipsed, or blood moon, to turn red from sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere.