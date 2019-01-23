 Letter: Ed Case sincere, not ‘outdated’
  • Wednesday, January 23, 2019
  • 73°

Letter: Ed Case sincere, not ‘outdated’

Posted on January 23, 2019 12:05 am 
I don’t agree completely with Lee Cataluna’s appraisal of U.S. Rep. Ed Case’s intentions (“Good intention trapped in outdated local style,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 20). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up