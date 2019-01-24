 Letter: Wall won’t hinder real border threats
  • Thursday, January 24, 2019
  • 73°

Letter: Wall won’t hinder real border threats

Posted on January 24, 2019 12:05 am 
President Donald Trump insists “strategic barriers” will stop the influx of drugs, keep out terrorists, criminals and undocumented aliens generally and alleviate the humanitarian crisis. But he’s just plain wrong on all three. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up