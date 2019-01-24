OIA D-I Boys Soccer: Kapolei vs. Kaiser

Kapolei's Hunter Hoogerwerf (13) shoots and scores the first goal against Kaiser's Nathan Magee on Thursday at Kaiser High School.
Kapolei's Hunter Hoogerwerf (13) is congratulated by teammates Kawika Kelii (L19) and Tommy Mascaro-Keahi (R12) against Kaiser's Nathan Magee.
Kapolei's Tommy Mascaro-Keahi (12) maneuvers past Kaiser's Joshua Lopez (27) and Shane Watson (15).
Kapolei's Eric Aquino (7) advances the ball against Kaiser's Joshua Lopez (27).
Kapolei's Tommy Mascaro-Keahi (12) tries to get past Kaiser's Ethan Abalos (12).
Kaiser's Ethan Abalos (12) and Kapolei's Kawika Kelii (19) battle for a loose ball.
Kapolei's Kawika Kelii (19) tuns the ball to shoot and scores against Kaiser's goalkeeper Kai Nishibun (1).
Kapolei's Kawika Kelii (19) tuns to celebrate after scoring against Kaiser.