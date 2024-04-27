Giants pick Mililani graduate Darius Muasau in NFL Draft

Former University of Hawaii linebacker and Mililani alumnus Darius Muasau was selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round of the NFL Draft today.

Muasau, who is 6 feet and 225 pounds, transferred from Hawaii to UCLA after the 2021 season and led the Bruins in tackles in back-to-back seasons after leading Hawaii in tackles in his previous two seasons.

Muasau made the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State first team as a senior in 2018 before playing at Hawaii. The Rainbows were the only school to offer Muasau a scholarship out of high school.

Muasau is the first Mililani graduate to be picked in the NFL Draft.

He is the third player to graduate from high school in Hawaii taken in the 2024 draft.

Michigan’s Roman Wilson, a Saint Louis School alum, was picked in the third round with the 84th overall pick by the New York Giants on Friday.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau, a Punahou graduate, with the 87th overall pick in the third round.