 Letter: Society supports pet-friendly dining
  • Friday, January 25, 2019
  • 74°

Letter: Society supports pet-friendly dining

Posted on January 25, 2019 12:05 am 
Mahalo to the Star-Advertiser for hosting a lively debate in its Letters section about the pet-friendly dining legislation supported by the humane societies on Hawaii island, Kauai, Maui and Oahu. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up