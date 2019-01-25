Beth Chapman says closure of Da Kine Bail Bonds allows fans to ‘get a piece of history’

Video edited by Diane S. W. Lee / dlee@staradvertiser.com
Butch and Nola Hall, visiting from Washington, D.C., try to get a look inside the Da Kine Bail Bonds office.
Beth Chapman talks about her throat cancer at Da Kine Bail Bonds today.
Co-owner of Da Kine Bail Bonds office Beth Chapman and her husband, “Dog” Chapman, will be selling much of the memorabilia they have accumulated during their long-running reality series, “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”
The closing of their infamous Da Kine Bail Bonds and Dog the Bounty Hunter Store location has Duane “Dog” and Beth Chapman looking for a new home for their landmark business.
The Queen Emma street location has been the place fans could come to snap a photo of the office for 15 years.
“This is were they could always come to get a little piece of Dog, where they feel like they were part of the show,” Beth Chapman said. “It’s just been a very, very long ride at this place. So it’s just been bittersweet for us to go.”
The power couple is having a clearance sale to downsize, allowing fans to potentially purchase most items. Chapman said they’re trying to make things smaller to have a more “personal” service.
“We’re at a place where we need to shrink down our obligations and not take on so much responsibility,” she said.
Even though they will uproot their office and store, the Chapmans still plan to spend most of their time at their home in Hawaii.
Amid moving and filming their new show, Chapman has been fighting recurring stage 4 throat cancer. The couple recently returned from their Colorado home, which she says is helping her health.
“My lungs were very distressed in Colorado because of the altitude … so coming back to sea level did my body good,” she said. “Being back home is a lot better for me.”
Chapman is cherishing each day and continuing to fight back to good health.
“I’m a fighter, I’m a strong fighter — big-time survivor — and I’m gonna fight this as vigorously as it’s fighting me,” she said.
After spending the last few days on Hawaii island “chasing bad guys,” the Chapmans will be having a book and merchandise signing event today at Da Kine Bail Bonds from noon to 4 p.m.
“We’re not going anywhere anytime soon,” Chapman said. “We just want to give our fans a chance to come down and get a piece of history, get a little piece of the show if they want to.”