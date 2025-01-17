Stretches of Kakaako, Chinatown streets to close for filming

The Honolulu Film Office says several lane closures will be in place in the Chinatown and Kakaako areas this weekend for an ongoing production.

“The road controls are necessary for safety,” the office said in a news release, “as the sequences being filmed require the use of the roadway.”

The closures are scheduled mostly along Maunakea Street on Saturday, and then on a small stretch of Queen Street by the IBM Building in Kakaako on Sunday.

The closures are scheduled as follows:

SATURDAY

>> 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Maunakea Street in Chinatown closed between Beretania and Pauahi streets. Motorists are advised to use Pauahi Street — which will be accessible from River and Bethel Streets or Nuuanu Avenue — to access to the makai end of Maunakea Street.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Filming shifts to Maunakea between Pauahi and Hotel streets. One travel lane will remain open during this time, with intermittent holds for traffic to access Maunakea. Pauahi Street will remain open, also with intermittent traffic holds.

>> 4 p.m. to midnight: Filming on Mauanakea between Pauahi and Hotel Street. Through-traffic on Maunakea will not be allowed. Vehicular travel will be restricted to local traffic only.

SUNDAY

>> 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Queen Street between Auahi Street and Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed to film a scene between the IBM Building and the Hokua. Motorists will not be allowed to turn onto Queen from Ala Moana. Expect 1- to 3-minute, intermittent traffic controls on Auahi Street. Access to the Hokua’s port cochere will be affected. Residents are asked to use the garage entrance across from South Shore Marketplace.

“The producers of this film project extend their thanks to the community for their support and kokua,” said Honolulu Film Office in the release. “More than 500 people, including extras, have been hired to work behind and in-front of the camera on this film project.”

Sources say producers of “The Wrecking Crew,” an action-comedy starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, have been filming at various locations on Oahu.