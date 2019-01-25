Suspected Chinatown wallet snatcher charged in separate theft from woman, 80

Video courtesy Wilson Leong
COURTESY HPD
Remik Ungeni, 49.
A 49-year-old man accused of grabbing a 95-year-old man’s wallet at a market in Chinatown has been charged in a separate theft that occurred at the same establishment five months ago involving an 80-year-old woman.
Prosecutors charged Remik Ungeni on Friday with second-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries penalties of up to five years in prison.
He is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $11,000 bail. A court date for his arraignment has yet to be scheduled.
Police arrested Ungeni on Tuesday at Honolulu District Court on suspicion of the August theft that occurred at the Oahu Market.
The arrest occurred while he was still under police custody and several hours after he made his initial court appearance on a fourth-degree theft charge in connection with last week’s wallet snatching.
Fourth-degree theft is a petty misdemeanor that carries penalties of up to 30 days in jail.
Police said the 95-year-old man placed his wallet on the counter at 88 Fresh Fish Market at the Oahu Market in Chinatown on Jan. 16. A man later identified as Ungeni allegedly snatched the wallet and fled.
The theft sparked outrage in the community after surveillance footage of the theft and the stunned victim was widely circulated on social media and televised on local news stations.
In the surveillance video, the victim is observed standing next to the counter in shock immediately after his wallet was taken.
Two days later police arrested Ungeni at the Mayor Wright Homes complex after a brief chase.
He is also accused of theft involving the 80-year-old woman at the Oahu Market in August where he allegedly approached her from behind, grabbed her wallet out of her hand and fled.
Surveillance footage of the theft had been posted to social media at the time and recirculated on Facebook in the wake of the Jan. 16 theft case.
The 80-year-old woman declined to comment Friday on the theft charge.
The city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Elder Abuse Justice Unit is handling the 2018 case.
The unit, established in 2008, prosecutes felony crimes involving victims age 60 and older, according to the department’s website.
Oahu Market is on the corner of North King and Kekaulike streets where vendors sell fresh fish, poultry and meat as well as char siu pork. Fruits and vegetables are also sold at the establishment.