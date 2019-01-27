 Firefighters extinguish blaze at Waianae house
  • Monday, January 28, 2019
  • 70°

Hawaii News| Top News

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Waianae house

Star-Advertiser staff
January 27, 2019
Updated January 28, 2019 12:25am
ADVERTISING

More than three dozen firefighters responded to a fire at a single family home in Waianae this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department said 12 units with 37 personnel arrived at 85-1306 Koolina St. at 7:58 a.m. today, seven minutes after the initial call was made, and spotted smoke coming from the back of the house. After securing a water source, HFD brought the fire under control at 8:05 a.m. and reported it extinguished at 8:20 a.m.

Nobody was inside when HFD arrived on scene; no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation; a damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.

Damage of 450,000 to the structure and 20,000 to the contents.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump sets odds of reaching deal on wall at less than 50-50
NEXT STORY
Kauai man airlifted to Oahu after single-vehicle crash
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up