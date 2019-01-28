Shopping app offers same-day delivery from Target

Shipt, a leading same-day delivery marketplace, and Target Corp. announced they will begin same-day delivery of more than 55,000 groceries, electronics, toys and other household essentials in Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului and Kailua beginning Feb. 7.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Shipt, a leading same-day delivery marketplace, and Target Corp. announced they will begin same-day delivery of more than 55,000 groceries, electronics, toys and other household essentials in Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului and Kailua beginning Feb. 7.

Shipt’s growth to the area gives more than 300,000 households in Hawaii access to products delivered by Shipt’s network of personal shoppers in as soon as one hour. To celebrate the announcement, new Shipt members in Hawaii who sign up before the Feb. 7 launch will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99).

“Whether you’re a local doing your weekly shopping, or you’re traveling and forgot a vacation essential, Shipt will make shopping more convenient for residents and visitors alike,” said Shipt founder and CEO Bill Smith. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips.”

Founded in 2014 in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt offers a convenient same- day shopping experience. Shipt’s marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt’s team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

“Shipt’s personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with Target’s commitment to deliver a convenient and exceptional shopping experience,” said John Mulligan, Target’s chief operating officer. “We’re excited to begin offering same-day delivery in Hawaii.”

Leading up to the launch, Shipt will add nearly 200 new shoppers in the four metro areas to be part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order. To apply to be a Shipt shopper, visit Shipt.com and click on “Get Paid to Shop.”