3 killed, 5 seriously injured in Kakaako crash

BRUCE ASATO / basato@staradvertiser.com
Two Ford F150 trucks were part of the collision at Kamakee and Ala Moana on Monday.
BRUCE ASATO / basato@staradvertiser.com
Officers walk by a fallen pole on Monday night at Kamakee and Ala Moana.
BRUCE ASATO / basato@staradvertiser.com
HPD investigators survey the scene with one of the victims on a bicycle in the crosswalk.
BRUCE ASATO / basato@staradvertiser.com
There were three killed and five injured as a result of a crash involving two Ford F150 trucks at Kamakee and Ala Moana.
BRUCE ASATO / basato@staradvertiser.com
A sheet covers one of the victims with a bicycle in a crosswalk at Kamakee and Ala Moana.
COURTESY RYAN KALEI TSUJI
First responders examined the scene of Monday's fatality.
COURTESY RYAN KALEI TSUJI
Police tape blocks off the accident scene on Kamakee Street.
COURTESY RYAN KALEI TSUJI
An aerial shot of the accident scene on Kamakee Street.