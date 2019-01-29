 Letter: Follow rules on election deadline
  • Tuesday, January 29, 2019
  • 72°

Letter: Follow rules on election deadline

Posted on January 29, 2019 12:05 am 
The Hawaii Supreme Court properly ruled that the counting of late ballots, received after 6 p.m. on Election Day, is invalid (“Hawaii Supreme Court invalidates Trevor Ozawa’s 22-vote victory over Tommy Waters,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up