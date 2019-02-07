Magnitude 4.6 quake strikes off Big Isle, does not pose a tsunami threat

A light earthquake struck southwest of the Big Island this morning but did not pose a tsunami threat to the state.

The magnitude 4.6 quake struck at a depth of nearly 17 miles at 9:06 a.m., 82 miles south-southwest of Kailua-Kona, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (The quake’s strength was downgraded slightly from the initial report of 4.8-magnitude.)

“No tsunami is expected. However, some areas may have experienced shaking,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.