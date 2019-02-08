 Letter: No to cement around Ala Wai, in valleys
  Friday, February 8, 2019
Letter: No to cement around Ala Wai, in valleys

Posted on February 8, 2019 
We need to restore the streams of Oahu to their natural function, not build a concrete wall around Waikiki and cement dams in our valleys. Read More

